Delta converts criminal hideout to farmers’ market

Delta state government Wednesday converted former hideout of notorious criminals to Farmers’ Market & Gardens in Asaba, the state capital.

The projects were sited at the popular Abraka Market at the Asaba axis of the Benin-Onitsha expressway.

Illegal motor parks, notorious suya spots and brothels had sprung up around the market, making it a breeding ground for criminals.

But the state government through the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA) reclaimed the area, and converted some parts of it to the farmers’ market and gardens, as part of measures to transform the environment.

The market, where majority of non-indigenes especially Nigerians of northern extraction, sell their foodstuffs has been relocated to a government land measuring about 12 hectares near the River Niger Head Bridge.

Inaugurating the farmers’ market with its ancillary facilities of water borehole, toilets, among others, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged shop owners to reciprocate government gesture by taking ownership and protecting the facilities from vandals.

Represented by the Commissioner for Energy, Basil Ganagana, the governor warned traders across the state against harbouring criminals in their midst, as it was a source of security risk to the entire state.

He commended the capital territory development agency for its determined efforts to restore the master plan of Asaba and beautify the environment.