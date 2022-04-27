Delta: Enemies want to stop my ambition with illegal arrest – Aspirant



Delta State House of Assembly aspirant under PDP for Oshimili north local government area, Mr Kenneth Agbomah has accused the state police Command of illegal arrest and detention over his political ambition.



Mr. Kenneth who stated this while addressing journalists in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was detained for almost one week without telling knowing his offence.



He said that his arrest was politically motivated in order to skim him out from contesting election.



Accoding to him, “I left my father’s house to my own house, on my way, I saw one of my supporters with the ward Chairman fighting. Then I stopped, there too I saw a ward leader, Uche Agbuje who is also my uncle with a cutlass. The next I saw was blood and I started separating fight.

” My understanding of the arrest was politically motivated to stop me from contesting election.



“The incident occurred on 14th April, Illah divisional police called me for the matter, from there I was transferred to state CID, Asaba and I was detained for almost one week before I was released on bail”, he said.



“I was not told the reason for the arrest and who was behind the arrest. I didn’t support the incident that happened, we are brothers. My supporters were there because my name was removed from the ad-hoc delegates list, as an aspirant, my name supposed to be there.”



His Counsel, Bar. Favour Ajuebor said police has no right to arrest him for the offence he didn’t commit.The only thing police told him was to produce who inflicted assault on the victim.



Accoding to him, “under Criminal law, you cannot be held responsible for the offence of another person. Where that law is being applied, we don’t know.



“We will restrain the police from interfering for the matter of this nature that doesn’t have any express interpretation as to why he is being held in custody.



“Action will commence in the shortest possible time to ensure that his right is no longer infringed upon and to give him the liverage and fair level ground to participate effectively in the forthcoming election.”



When contacted, the Police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said there was a petition against the aspirant.



“How can he said his arrest and detention was unlawful, there was a petition against him. If there was a petition against him, and he is arrested and detained, how can he said it was unlawful.

DSP Edafe however said, “I don’t have details of the petition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

