Delta FA Crisis: NFF sued over normalisation c’tte

The National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) through originating summons filed on May 29, 2020, in the Federal High Court of Warri, Delta State, has asked the court if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have the powers to set up a normalisation committee to run the Delta Football Association.

In suit number FHC/WR/CS/35/2020, NANF is praying the court to simply determine whether the NFF even within provisions of its own statutes without bothering to look into the NFA ACT 2004, which is the governing instrument of Nigeria football as at today, have the powers to set up a normalization committee to run the Affairs of Delta state football Association whether or not there is a subsisting board of the DFA

Fourteen parties were sued in the matter , including Amaju Melvin Pinnick , Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwumi , Sanusi Mohammed, NFF general secretary, the Hon. Minister youth and sports ,the Hon. Attorney general and minister of Justice , Delta State Football Association (DFA), and the Hon. Attorney General and commissioner for Justice Delta State.

Others include, Henry Nkeki , Emma Nunu, Mitchell Emami, Azuka Ogosi ( For themselves and members of the Normalisation Committee set up by the Nigeria Football Federation to run the affairs of Delta State Football Association.

No date has been fixed for hearing.

It would be recalled that NFF president Amaju Pinnick and his executive committee have attempted to sideline two prominent ex-internationals Edema Fuludu and Victor Ikpeba as chairman and vice chairman respectively of the DFA so as to bring in their cronies through a contraption called “Normalisation Committee”.

NANF said a normalisation committee is an exclusive preserve of FIFA in dealing with emergencies.

“We in the NANF stand fully behind our colleagues as injury to one is an injury to all,” maintained the players’ union president Harrison Jalla.