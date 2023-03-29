Delta governor-elect, others receive certificates of return

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented certificates of return to the Delta state governor-elect, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori and deputy governor-elect Monday Onyeme.

The 27 members-elect of the state House of Assembly were also presented with their certificates of return at INEC state headquarters, Asaba.

INEC National Commissioner supervising Edo, Cross River and Delta states, Prof (Mrs) Rhoda Gumus, presented the certificates to the elected personalities.

Gumus said the exercise was in fulfilment of Section 22 of the Electoral Act, 2022 which provides that certificates of return shall be issued within 14 days of the election.

The governorship and House of Assembly elections were held on March 18, 2023.

Shortly after receiving certificate of return, the governor-elect who is the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, commended all those who contributed to the victory of the PDP, promising not to betray the confidence reposed in him by Deltans.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh-Tom, appealed to the elected people to run an all-inclusive government by embracing those who voted against them in the elections.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

