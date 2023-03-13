Delta governorship election: Clark dumps Okowa, PDP, embraces LP’s candidate Pela 

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark has dumped the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for running with the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and declared his blessing for Ken Pela, the Labour Party candidate in Delta state.

Clark, who gave the blessing while receiving the LP governorship candidate in his house in Abuja on Monday said, “So we agreed that any candidate that supports a Northern presidential candidate we will not support him, Okowa did it, so we are no longer with him and the PDP and the message was well received by Delta people and I was not surprised that the people voted for change, voted for Obidient. We rejected PDP because of their treachery.”

He said, “We want a better Nigeria, a new Nigeria. If you don’t restructure Nigeria it will be very difficult to maintain peace in this country because nobody is going to be a second-class citizen and another one first-class citizen in the same country. No one will allow it, that was the reason we celebrated the seventeen governors’ declaration, the Asaba Declaration, that the presidency should be zoned to the South.

“When I agreed to support Omo-Agege I was not aware that Labour Party has a candidate, Obidient has a candidate. It is only recently that I was told that you are the candidate of the Labour Party, but you have been bought over by Okowa, but I said no, I know this young man’s father, Pela.

“You will have my blessings and if my sons are in the field, whoever follows the process and wins is my governor.”

Pela, who berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not transmitting presidential election results as it was supposed to do, said LP’s chances is very bright in the Saturday election.

He said: “The chances of Labour Party is very bright in Delta and I am sure that we are all aware that in the last election, the PDP, the ruling party in Delta was beaten for the first time by an opposition party.”

