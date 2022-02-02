Delta: Hoodlums set Ughelli North monarch’s palace ablaze

Unidentified persons suspected to be arsonists on Tuesday burnt the palace of the Osuivie of Agbarho kingdom, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The hoodlums set the palace hall, guest house, staff quarter which houses NYSC members, and part of the traditional ruler’s apartment ablaze in the early morning inferno.

It was gathered that the men of the underworld wanted to also set the car of the Osuivie ablaze as petrol fumes were perceived in different parts of the palace.

According to the palace guard, Mr. Friday Sabulefe, the arsonists, numbering three, broke into the palace, held him down and issued threats to him at gun point.

President-General, Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Chief Monday Igho-Odiphri while reacting on the ugly incident, said it was the handiwork of those intending to sabotage the progress of the kingdom.

He described the incident as calculated attempt to embarrass the people of the kingdom.

Chief Igho-Idiphri said he had received a distress call at about 3am that the palace was being consumed by fire.

Igho-Odiprhi said he immediately mobilised security men to the palace whose efforts helped to put out the fire.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the police had commenced investigation into the matte