Delta: Man petitions Police commissioner over alleged assassination attempt on election day 

Mr. Amufia Christian of Owa Alero community in Ika North East area of Delta state has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Alli, over alleged plans by some people in the community to assassinate him on the day of governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The petition signed by an Asaba based legal practitioner, Maureen Ugwuiyi, urged the commissioner to promptly wade into the matter by arresting and prosecuting the suspects.

The petition dated March 20, 2023, was made available to journalists in Asaba, Tuesday.

The petitioner alleged that on that fateful day, at Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero, while he was standing with Mr. Odiase, his enemy came to where they stood, stretched out his hand to shake him, but he refused and his refusal angered him and he immediately left the scene.

“Few hours later, I received calls from one Ben and a younger brother to his enemy who accused me of disgracing their boss, and threatened to eliminate me,” he said.

