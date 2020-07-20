Delta: Okowa swears in 5 perm secs

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, swore in five new permanent secretaries in the state’s public service with a charge to lead by example by upholding commitment, accountability, fairness and versatility in the discharge of their duties.



At the ceremony in Asaba, the governor urged the permanent secretaries that as veterans in civil service and chief accounting officers in their ministries, they should see their elevation as a call to higher responsibilities and challenges that would lead to maximum productivity in the state civil service.



He advised them to be acquainted with the stronger Delta policies and programmes of his administration and pledged to continue to create an enabling environment for the civil service to thrive.



Okowa reminded the permanent secretaries of the need to cut waste and inefficiency in the service, and enforce discipline and due process in the rank and file so as to engender a new paradigm shift in the civil service.



“This is the third batch of permanent secretaries that this administration has appointed since 2015; the swearing-in of these five distinguished gentlemen brings the total number of permanent secretaries appointed by this administration to 25.



“We need them to fill existing vacancies created by the exit of those who have retired. It is imperative that we fill these vacancies for a strong and stable civil service, necessary for the implementation of government policies and programmes.”



The new permanent secretaries are Mr Daniel Momah, Mr Emmanuel Aghedo, Dr Moses Bragiwa, Mr Bennett Agamah and Mr Maxwell Awuse.

