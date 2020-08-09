Delta PDP returns Esiso as state chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta chapter weekend returned Mr Kingsley Esiso as the state chairman for a new four-year term.

Esiso, the erstwhile chairman of the party, was returned unopposed by party delegates across the state at the PDP congress held Saturday in Asaba.

Announcing the result, the chairman of the PDP Congress Committee, Chief Lawrence Ezenwa, who announced the result, said Esiso pulled a total of 2,782 votes out of the 2,800 total votes cast.

According to him, no fewer than 2, 803 delegates were accredited for the congress and that its committee expunged names of some government appointees who were not qualified to be delegates from the delegates’ list.

“Today, we have a total of 2, 803 accredited delegates. Mr Kingsley Esiso pulled a total of 2,782 votes out of the 2, 800 total votes cast to return as party chairman.

“Also returned unopposed is Mr Obi Nzete who pulled a total of 2,798 votes to return as the party secretary,” Ezenwa said.

Speaking after being elected, Esiso promised to work and build a united party that would be all inclusive and accommodating to all members.

“Today, delegates of our great party have voted massively to elect us to serve again. I must say that this is a challenge and a call to do more.

“It is a call to work and keep our great party united, focused and committed to the yearnings of our people.

“So, on behalf of the newly elected officials, I want to say that we have accepted the challenge and are fully ready to serve our great again,” Esiso said.

It was observed that all the 39 officials and un-officio state executive members who served with Esiso were equally returned unopposed.

