Delta: PDP’s Sheriff in early lead, wins 14 LGAs out of 17 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta state on Sunday announced the results of 17 local government areas of the state for the 2023 governorship election.

Out of the local government areas announced by the returning officers, PDP won 14 local government at collation center at the INEC headquarters, Asaba.

The 17 LGAs announced so far, the PDP candidate is leading in 14 LGAs.

They are Sapele, Aniocha South, Patani, lka South, Ndokwa East, Aniocha North, Ika North East, Bomadi, Ethiope East, Oshimili North, Watri South, Oshimili south, Isoko north and Okpe while APC candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege won in 3 local government – Udu, Ughelli south and Uvwie LGAs

As at the time of filling the report, Delta State Governorship election Collation Officer, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, from the University of Port-Harcourt as at 8:00am said they will continue to wait for local government INEC officials for more announcements.

