Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest 

The Delta Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Mustafa, has confirmed

the abduction of a Catholic priest, Emmanuel Obadjere, alongside three

others in Delta state.

The police boss gave the confirmation yesterday when reporters

contacted him on his cell phone in Warri.

According to him, the police are working hard to rescue the victims.

He added that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the

crime within the area where the incident happened.

The victims were alleged to have been kidnapped Tuesday on their way

to Ekpoma in Edo.

“The kidnappers have started calling, but you know, we do not

encourage paying ransom.

”We will definitely ensure that they are released. One suspect has

been arrested within the area of the incident,” the CP said.

A reliable source said the priest was in charge of St. Williams

Catholic Church, Orerokpe, the administrative headquarters of Okpe

local government area of Delta.

The source added that the kidnappers had established contact with the

Catholic Church, including the family members of the victims. (NAN)

