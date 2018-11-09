Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest 

The Delta Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Mustafa, has confirmed
the abduction of a Catholic priest, Emmanuel Obadjere, alongside three
others in Delta state.
The police boss gave the confirmation yesterday when reporters
contacted him on his cell phone in Warri.
According to him, the police are working hard to rescue the victims.
He added that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the
crime within the area where the incident happened.
The victims were alleged to have been kidnapped Tuesday on their way
to Ekpoma in Edo.
“The kidnappers have started calling, but you know, we do not
encourage paying ransom.
”We will definitely ensure that they are released. One suspect has
been arrested within the area of the incident,” the CP said.
A reliable source said the priest was in charge of St. Williams
Catholic Church, Orerokpe, the administrative headquarters of Okpe
local government area of Delta.
The source added that the kidnappers had established contact with the
Catholic Church, including the family members of the victims. (NAN)
