Delta: Police kill 3 kidnappers who attempted to abduct police officers

Delta state Police command on Monday killed three notorious kidnappers who tried to kidnap police officers on duty, recovered ammunition from them.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, “on 5/6/2022 at about 1235hrs, Operatives of Command’s Rapid Response Squad while on undercover anti-crime patrol along Asaba/Benin expressway, some armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five {5} suddenly emerged from the bush around Umunede.

DSP Edafe said “they fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

“The team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire. The Armed hoodlums on realizing that their potential victims were policemen ran into the bush.

He said, “the team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded and one fabricated revolver pistol, six 7.62mm live ammunition, four expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

PPRO said “the injured hoodlums were taken to the hospital but died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

