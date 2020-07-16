Delta rakes in N27bn IGR in 6 months





The Delta government generated a total of N27 billion from January to June this year, state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has disclosed.

Mr Aniagwu who made the disclosure while reacting to an online publication he described as fictitious, said the state got the sum of N7.8 billion in January as internally generated revenue; N5.3 billion in February; N6.04 billion in March; N3.9 billion in April; N3.5 billion in May; and N4 billion in June, 2020.



The commissioner stated that every transaction of the administration of Governor Okowa was done transparently and not in secrecy.

He advised residents of the state living on river banks and flood-prone areas to be at alert and relocate to upland as soon as the water level increases to avert disaster.



According to him, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted that 18 local government areas of the state would witness flood as a result of the increase of water from River Niger.



On COVID-19, Aniagwu noted that the state government was doing well in the treatment of confirmed positive cases, adding that persons with mild symptoms of the virus were currently on isolation in their homes and receiving treatment



He advocated the need for residents of the state to continue to obey all protocols put in place by the government and NCDC so as to effectively checkmate the disease.



Aniagwu said the recent upward review of the 2020 budget after an earlier reduction due to COVID-19, was in line with economic developments in the country.

He charged journalists to stick to the ethics of journalism in their reportage and eschew speculative and fictitious reporting, telling reporters that linking memos to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, was outright misrepresentation by the online reporter, stressing that memos were public documents.



He stated that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was anchored on transparency, accountability and due process, emphasising that no government operated verbally but with memos and other vital documents.



“We need to bring certain development to your notice. We have observed that there appears to be some hirelings, particularly in social media.”