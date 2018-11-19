Delta retirees suffer, die struggling for entitlement

Retirees of the Delta Pubic Service under the aegis of Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR) has said some of its members have died while struggling for their rightfully entitlement.

The pensioners have therefore called on the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa to harmonise their pension benefits.

ACR chairman, Mr Isaiah Agbaka, who made the call in Asaba on behalf of the association, said the issues have been brought before the governor.

He said that their counterparts in the local government fare better because their actuarial was computed using N18,000 minimum wage while N7,500 minimum wage was used for them who retired in the state public service.

Mr. Agbaka, said that the harmonisation would put them at par with their counterparts in the local government services.

According to him, “We urged the governor to look into the issues and engage the Adigwu Consultancy Services which had computed that of the local government with the N18, 000 minimum wage to put us at par with them.”

The retirees chairman said that the difference in the actuarial been done by different consulting firms has remained the challenge saying that government needed to harmonize the accruing benefits using the N18,000 minimum wage for all.

He said that its members were suffering and that some of them had died while struggling and asking for their rightfully entitlements.

He called on all relevant agencies to intervene to ensure that government do the needful, so to prevent conflict and protest by the association.

However, Agbaka, the actuarial benefits done by the H.R Consulting firm is faulty because the computation was done using the N7,500.

“We are praying the government to upgrade our benefits to enable us live a better life and enjoy the fruits of our labour.”

He, however, commended the governor for increasing the allocation for payment of pension benefits for retirees under the contributory pension scheme from N300 million to N500 million monthly.

