Delta Speaker beats James Manager, others, emerges PDP governorship candidates 590 votes

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday emerged the state People’s Democratic party (PDP) flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election having defeated 13 other aspirants in keenly contested delegates election.

The governorship primary election was conducted amidst tight security at Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

The Chairman of the seven man panel, Mr. Ndubisi Nwogo, announced that Mr. Oborevwori polled 590 votes out of 824 accredited delegates.

Mr. David Edevbie, the closest rival scored 113 votes while the third Aspirant, Sen. James Manager polled 83 delegates votes.

The incumbent deputy governor, Otuaro Kingsley scored nine votes while the former state Attorney – General and commissioner for Justice also scored nine votes.

