Delta students want FG, states to reopen schools

The National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) Thursday called on federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency reopen schools for them, saying they are tired of staying at home.

The students body said if the federal government could reopen markets , churches, mosques and banks, then schools should not be left out.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, the national president of the association, Comrade Godwin Saturday, said even the lazy students are tired and ready to go back to school.

Comrade Saturday however urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to fumigate all the tertiary institutions, secondary, primary and nursery schools before reopening them, saying the request on the fumigation before resumption had been noted and adequately given attention.

The association also lifted a ban on the 14- day ultimatum to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to sack the Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare.

He said: “We want to inform our teaming students and interested stakeholders that after the intervention of SSA to the governor on student affairs, Mr. Jerry Ehiwario and other political aides, a peace deal was brokered between the association and the commissioner, and in the spirit of 3Cs of struggle which makes room for consultations and consolidation before confrontation, we agreed an audience with him and embraced peace.”

The NADESSTU president said all issues/agitations raised were critically reviewed by both parties and the higher education commissioner acknowledged the merits in the demand and agitation of the students.