Delta to establish modular refinery

Delta state government has approved the establishment of a modular refinery and commencement of work at an agro-industrial park in the state in order to create more jobs for the people of Delta.

The government also appointed a committee to assess the state of Africa Timber and Plywood (AT&P), Sapele and determine how the land it is occupying could be effectively utilised for other ventures.

The decisions, which were reached at the exco council meeting Tuesday, were made known to newsmen in Asaba by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.

Mr. Aniagwu, who was joined by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifejika, also reaffirmed that the 2020 budget of the state was being reviewed in line with developments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Information Commissioner assured Deltans that the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and his team were working out programmes that would get them positively engaged and reduce the effects of the ravaging pandemic.

He said the state government would be partnering the private sector to train some youths on how to construct telecommunication towers.

“Due to COVID-19, what we had today was more of economic exco meeting as it was basically on how to re-jig the economy of the State to get more of our people engaged now and after the COVID-19.

“Most of us are aware of the agro-industrial park at Aboh-Ogwashi; exco approved that government should explore that window provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agriculture Loan to see that the industrial park which will be private sector-driven come on stream.

“The industrial park is big and you are aware that Norsworthy is among the companies that is investing and managing the park.

“Delta is known for its petrochemicals and exco believes that it is high time we participated in that sector. So, we are investing in a modular refinery to be established at Okpai, Ndokwa east local government area,” he said.