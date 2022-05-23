Delta traditional council supports CSOs to achieve 2030 SDGs

Delta state chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Orodje of Okpe, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakpero (rtd), has thrown his weight behind civil society organisations (CSOs) to deepen the gains of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

HRM Maj. Gen. Mujakperuo stated this in his remarks at the third national conference on Sustainable Development Goals and the first SDGs tournament in Nigeria, held in Asaba.

The 3-day conference was organised by Civil Society Advance Forum of Sustainable Development (CAS2030) with its conference theme, “Localising the SDGs: Harnessing the Impacts of COVID-19 on SDGs Implementation in Africa,” and a sub-theme, “Building Forward Better, The Prospect and Strategies of Achieving the SDGs in the Decade of Action”.

The traditional council chairman, represented by the Second Vice Chairman and the Obi of Ubulu Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu, said the conference theme was apt, saying that since rural communities remained the most targeted, the royal fathers have very vital roles to play.

According to him, “what the CSOs are doing with regards to achieving the SDGs set goals are in line with concerns of the traditional rulers to improve the lots of the rural dwellers.

Mujakperuo said, “we have to do all within our powers to work with you to achieve the SDGs goals in the state.”

Also speaking, Mrs Clare Henshaw, Representing United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in commended the conveners saying that UNDP in Nigeria has remained focus in the support to eradicate extreme poverty in the country.

However, she noted that despite the impact of COVID-19, the CSOs and the partners have remains committed to deliver on the promise of 2030 target.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

