Delta treats 1,303 COVID-19 cases, 120 active — CPS









Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Delta state, Mr Olisa Ifeajika has said the recent significant drop in active cases of COVID-19 in the state was due to effective contact-tracing and adequate treatment of patients.



According to Ifeajika, early reporting, increased detection and treatment of cases of the virus accounted for the massive drop in the number of active cases currently being recorded in the state.



He said that in spite of flattening of the curve, the state government remained desirous to drastically reduce the transmission of the virus by intensifying enforcement of its regulations and ensuring that culprits were adequately sanctioned.



CPS added that although there were seven well-equipped isolation and treatment centres in the state, the government had adopted home-care treatment for the majority of asymptomatic cases and those with mild manifestations of the virus in order not to congest the centres.



Ifeajika also disclosed that the existence of two testing centres for COVID-19 in the state had contributed immensely to the number of tests carried out as well as the timeliness in the release of the results.



He said the spike came when the virus entered the community transmission stage, but commended frontline health workers for their zeal and dedication in handling the cases.



“As at today, Delta has recorded a total of 1,464 confirmed cases, with only 120 as active while 1,303 cases have been successfully treated and discharged. Unfortunately, 41 lives have been lost on account of the pandemic.



“Before now we used to take our samples to Irrua in Edo and this contributed to delay, but since we acquired our own testing laboratory in Asaba, the turn-around time has improved greatly.



“It has given room now for testing more numbers, which as at today, we have tested no fewer than 6,234 cases,’’ he said.



“The number of personnel, level of sensitisation and effective contact-tracing which stands at 99 per cent has helped us immensely in flattening the curve.”