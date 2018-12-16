Delta wins 19th National Sports Festival with wide medals’ margin

After 10 days of Sporting fiesta in the Nation’s capital, Abuja, Delta State has been finally announced as the winner of the 19th National Sports Festival.

Team Delta claimed unimaginable 163 gold medals, 88 silver and 101 bronze medals to beat the other participating teams to the number one position after 10 days of action in Abuja.

While this is the fifth time Delta will be coming first at the National Sports Festival, this is their best showing going by the number of medals they won in total.

Interestingly, Delta State first won the festival when Abuja hosted the biennial games in 2004.

At this year’s festival, Rivers State finished a distant second with 69 gold, 58 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Edo State finished third with 47 gold, 41 silver and 53 bronze medals, followed by Team Lagos that finished in fourth position.

Team Lagos got a total 146 medals with a breakdown showing 36 gold, 37 silver and 73 bronze medals.

Host, Abuja that suffered most humiliating treatment of its Athletes and Officials, courtesy of Social Secretariat division of the Federal Capital Territory finished 7th. They hauled 21 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.

While every state present in Abuja won at least a medal, seven did not win any gold medal.

They are Borno, Gombe, Ekiti, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba and Sokoto states.

Ebonyi and Katsina states were absent at the 19th National Sports Festival.