Demise of King of Satan, Enugu mystery man

The late Enugu mystery man called King of Satan

He was an enigma of a sort when he was alive until death came calling recently. CHUKS NWEZE writes on the man popularly known as King of Satan.

History was made in Aji Community of Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 as a man, a native doctor and traditional medical practitioner who called himself King of Satan, Simon Odo, (aka Onuwa) died. His death was a rude shock to many because no one ever knew he was capable of leaving this earth.

Nobody could say exactly how old he was but he is guessed to have lived up to 75 years before he joined his ancestors in the early hours of that beautiful Tuesday morning.

His love for women

Simon Odo, Onuwa, King of Satan was popularly known for his penchant for women as he married as many as 68 though at his death, about 62 were said to be living with him because before he died, some divorced him while he sent some packing on his own because he was not deriving the kind of marital joy he envisaged before he wooed them or was charmed by them or some fell for him because of his stupendous wealth.

Talking of wealth, he could be attracted to idle ladies because he had money and built many mansions in many places – some four-storey buildings and some less than that and he built them in many places.

His compound could be larger than that of King Solomon or as big as that to accommodate his many children believed to be about 200 with as many as 300 grand children.

He was said to have married women from every part of the country as he married from the north and Yoruba land not to talk of Igbo women.

Getting women was not his problem because when some ladies followed their sick relations to his place for healing, he would either woo them or charm them while some of them on their own, seeing his many mansions were attracted to him.

To show how deeply he loved women, he made artistic impression of them by making images of naked women even of people making love.

A lover of art works/nature

Late Onuwa loved work of art so much that he molded his late parents; he only brother that died without a child. He made works of different animals and birds and they were used to decorate his many walls.

The only place he did not put up such images were in the many underground houses that he built. There is no need mentioning that there were many images in his shrines where he consulted with the gods before administering medicine to the sick.

As a herbalist

King of Satan treated many diseases – impotency, barrenness, even madness that had not gone beyond limit. Many came to him to get talismans that would enable them succeed in business and in politics.

In spite of his many mansions, he had knack for cleanliness as virtually everywhere is neat except inside his shrines that had traces of dried blood offered to idols and dried bones of animals used for sacrifice.

His knack for education

The late trado-medical doctor also had love for education as he sent some of his kids overseas for further studies, the fluency with which they communicated in English language was an indication that he gave them good or sound education.

One of many sons, Arinze Onwuwa had this to say about his father.

“He loved to see us educated. Some of us are studying abroad while many have graduated,” he said. Talking about his father’s many good attributes, Arinze said, “Before the sickness that killed him started, he used to play football with us. He built the greatest kingdom that does not exist anywhere in Igboland.

“Our father assumed the name Onuwa, what the people or the world say, because he didn’t care about what people say because he knew people will say all sorts things, whether they know it or not.

He knew all his children. Our father knew all of us even the ones born today. That was one of the unique things about him. All his children live and enjoy themselves together in peace. We don’t quarrel or fight one another”, he said. This is true because while many sympthisers were trooping into the compound, they could be seen moving about peacefully that one can hardly distinguish between visitors or friends.

Buried in a brand new car

Onuwa left instruction that once he died, he should be buried without being taken to the mortuary and his children obeyed by burying him the same day he died.

He was buried with a new car in a tomb dug by a big caterpillar. Instead of a coffin, the car served as one. The engine of the car was steaming and MP 3 was playing music and lights were on as if the vehicle was in motion. That was the way he was said to be buried.

When newsmen went to his palace, the family was at a meeting to decide when the funeral ceremonies would commence.

Investigation reveals that the late native doctor died of a sore in the leg, an injury he sustained many years ago after an accident. For more than a month, he was frequently the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu for the leg to heal, but all to no avail.

He was the only surviving son of his father who was believed to have been poisoned. He was said to have ran away for 25 years and sojourned at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State were he learnt native medicine and returned to start treating sicknesses.

Why many wives/testimony

What prompted him into marrying many wives is because since he was the only surviving male child, he had to have many wives and children since his father did not have such privilege.

Onuwa could be said to be an evil man going by his nickname, King of Satan, but there was nothing Satanic about because he had milk of kindness. Many admired him especially his bosom friend, Joseph Ugwu, a native of Imufu, a neighbouring village. Late Onuwa married a second wife for him and bought him a lady’s motorcycle which he is riding till this day.

“Onuwa was my bosom friend. He was so good to me. It was he he that married a second wife for me and bought a motorcycle. I helped to marry some of his wives. He was generous even to his wives and rewarded any of them that introduced a beautiful woman for him to marry. He would give the person N50,000 immediately for helping to secure a new wife.

“He once married a Hausa woman from Kano and they only lived together before he sent her packing because he did not like the way she behaved. He was detribalised and married from everywhere in Nigeria.

“He was not doing medicine for ritual. He was only treating ailments of diverse kinds. I didn’t know him to be killing people. To me, he was a nice man,” Ugwu said.

Nobody could answer why such a kindhearted man should answer King of Satan, which is boldly written on signboards on the roads leading to his many mansions scattered everywhere in the community.