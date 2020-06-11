Democracy Day and the quest of building a great Nigeria

We have spent 21 years of uninterrupted democracy. Something that is unprecedented in the entire history of our dear country. This is indeed worthy of being celebrated or rather at least being praised from every concerned citizen. But this is not enough. We have to comprehensively analyse or attempt to in order to proffer solutions to some major challenges bedeviling our democracy, the biggest democracy in Africa.



21 years ago, on 29th May, 1999 to be precise, the military regime of General Abdulsalam Abubakar, GCFR, handed over to the democratically elected government of Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR, in the serene vicinity of the Eagles Squares. A day that marked an end to the much aversed military rule as well as a new beginning for Nigeria.That day came with plethora of anticipations, aspirations and dreams of building a democratic nation that would respond to the yarnings of its citizens. And become a great nation of strong institutions that will influence the progress and development needed positively.



On 6th June, 2018, I received one of the best news I have ever received. “Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal government has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to the late Chief MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the cancelled June 12, 1993 elections.” President Muhammadu Buhari wrote on his Facebook page.

In my own opinion, this is one of the biggest and most important decisions ever taken by a democratically elected Nigerian President. This decision had gone far in correcting the glaring injustice committed to the late presumed winner of the election that was widely acclaimed to be the freest and fairest election ever conducted in Nigeria. I have read quite a number of accounts on what transpired on that fateful day and why that decision was taken.



But that election’s triumph had so many things that could have aided us in building that great nation we all strive to build. Two people of the same faith contested on one ticket as President and vice president respectively: Chief MKO Abiola, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe. Nigerians still went ahead to vote that ticket overwhelmingly. Something that was and still is highly commendable considering the huge population of the adherents of the two biggest faiths in Nigeria.

That election’s victory would have perhaps saved us a lot if it had stood or it could have provided a different reality in our country. Where any citizen irrespective of his or her: faith, region, gender, etc, could aspire to become President, vice president or any other office and would eventually be without paying much attention to the manipulation of the people’s will using what divides us which could still be used to unite us, when used in the right way. And pave way for massive development.

In sharp contrast, whatever that annulment might have hoped to achieve. What it had achieved does not look good. In fact, it is horrible. For that singular action further widen the gap of disunity in this country, destabilised the country which led to severe political and socioeconomic consequences. And blatant distrust which has now taken us up to two decades of democratic rule with little or no sign of making progress in this regards.



Nigeria in these 21 years has become more polarised than arguably ever before. This is either as a result of the actions or inactions of the leaders at all levels or rather actions or inactions of the led. Whatever it is, this is a pointer that we all ought to have done better. Of course we all can and should do better.

21 years after, we have all witnessed how things have occured. In these 21 years, we have seen two parties ruling at the centre. With the PDP ruling for 16 years at the centre and the APC for 5 years at the centre. Whatever party we support, whatever we do for a living, it is secondary when it comes to the overall progress and development of our dear country.



Thus, we must accept that both parties have played their parts in whatever situation we find ourselves in today. The good, the bad and the ugly. While we can all assert our points, on what party or those to be apportioned the blames more for whatever situation we find ourselves in. We must not stop at that. We have to painstakingly go further to see how we can get out of the morass.

This cannot be done without doing things differently. This cannot transpire without summoning a new spirit that puts Nigeria first and any other considerations second. The situation where a government is never wrong or is ever wrong is in entirety wrong. We have to commence a new approach to addressing issues confronting us as a country. If we want to build a great nation, we must all start with becoming better people as individuals.



Together we can and we will. We are currently in one of the most challenging periods in our history as a country and indeed in the modern history of the entire world battling the coronavirus pandemic, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other myriads of challenges here in Nigeria. But as a country and as citizens of the world we will overcome. God bless you. God bless the Federal republic of Nigeria. Happy Democracy day.

Abdulrazak Iliyasu Sansani Wrote from Turaki B, Jalingo, Taraba State.