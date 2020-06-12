Democracy Day: Govs forum chair thumbs up Buhari

The chairman, North Central Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for “his giant strides towards consolidating democracy and instituting good governance” in the country.

Governor Bello, in a congratulatory message by his chief press secretary (CPS), Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, expressed optimism “in the ability of Mr. President to continue to deliver service for the people and return the country on the trajectory of peace, progress and development.”

He said the idea of changing Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12, by the president in honour of Chief MKO Abiola, “is not only an honour to the acclaimed winner of the 1991 elections, but to all those who struggled for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.”

The governor noted that the past five years of President Buhari “has clearly demonstrated that Nigeria’s democracy has advanced through the respect of the rule of law and fundamental human rights.”