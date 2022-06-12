Democracy Day: Nigeria on track to greatness – Obasa 

Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described Nigeria as a country currently on the right track to greatness.

Dr. Obasa said this in a statement weekend to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day which coincides with the 29th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 elections, claimed to have been won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

He said Nigeria had, since 1999, experienced what could best be described as the teething stage of its democratic journey with the need for unity taking the centre-stage of public discourse.

“However, it is now very glaring that we are on the threshold of history with the forthcoming general elections that is now heralded by the smooth convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the emergence of our flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

