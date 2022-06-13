Democracy Day: Nigerians must join hands to build the country- Sanwo-Olu 







The Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday said the commemoration of another June 12 occasion must be accompanied with a deep reflection of the progress recorded so far in the nation’s democratic experiment while joining efforts to correct the imperfections yet to be addressed to make the system of government worthwhile.



The governor said June 12 remained a rallying symbol around which Nigerians’ aspirations for unity, hope, better condition of living and true democratic practices were built.



The Lagos state governor in a statement Sunday, to mark this year’s Democracy Day reiterated that the hope of creating a better country must be rekindled by the sacrifices made by past political actors that laid down their lives, especially the late Chief Moshood Abiola, who paid supreme price.



He said the commemoration of the Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future all citizens’ desire, without recourse to fanning the embers of ethnicity, religious difference and other dividing fault lines.



Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the most pronounced hallmark of the June 12, 1993 elections was the rejection of ethno-religious stereotypes. This, he said, made the process the most acceptable political process in the nation’s annals.



He said: “The challenge before all of us today, as Lagosians and Nigerians, is that June 12 must become a symbol of unity, of hope, of aspiration for a better tomorrow, one built upon true democratic ideals and practices. Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future we want.”



