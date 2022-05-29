The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), says it remains committed to delivering on gains so far made, on the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

Nigeria’s Democracy Day, usually celebrated every 29th day of May to coincide with the hand-over day was shifted to June 12 in honour of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1999 presidential elections, following a national Assembly legislation to that effect.

Writing to commemorate the day and hail the country on the epochal event, the national president of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie, in a statement in Abuja, commended Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day anniversary.

“We assure Nigerians that we will continue to live up to the mandate of our organisation in offering a comprehensive mutually beneficial, interactive and informative network for bonafide suppliers, marketers, distributors and other related enterprises in the oil and gas sector and business environment.

“NOGASA has been playing a pivotal role in the oil and gas industry and will continue to ensure the availability of adequate supplies products to Nigerians.

“We will continue to deliver on our mandate as we progress in the Oil and Gas industry; we wish Nigerians Unity, peace and progress, as we continue with our economic growth and development,” Korie said.

NOGASA, a premiere organisation of legitimate, organised and proficient suppliers, stakeholders and practitioners in the nation’s oil and gas sector distribution service chain, sends its best regards to Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari, he added, while wishing the country and its people peace, harmony and fruitful development.

