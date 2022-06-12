Democracy Day: Obtain your PVC, NNPP tells Nigerians 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said the forthcoming general election provides citizens the opportunity to take their corporate destiny into their hands and massively vote for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria which the party symbolises.

The party in a Democracy Day message by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, on Sunday said, “it is time for action”, calling on all eligible voters to quickly go and register and obtain their permanent voter cards and ensure they vote and their votes counted.

According to the party, this is the only way to restore the nation’s unity, greatness, prosperity and dignity in the comity of nations. We are all in it together to usher in a New Nigeria citizens will be proud of.

The statement read, “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) salutes Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day. Nigeria is irrevocably placed on the path of democratic governance after years of military dictatorship, civil war and political upheavals that threatened the nation’s corporate existence.

“NNPP pays tribute to the heroes and heroines of our democracy, particularly those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to enthrone democracy in Nigeria.

“2022 Democracy Day calls for sober reflection, prayers and collective action to terminate social injustice, marginalization, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, hunger, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and resolution of issues that led to the elongated ASUU strike.

“The state of the nation is horrible. Nigerians have lived in fear and poverty in the past seven years of the outgoing All Progressives Congress-led federal government as if there is no government in place.

“The forthcoming general election provides citizens an opportunity to take their corporate destiny into their hands and massive vote for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria which New Nigeria People’s Party symbolises.

“It is time for action. All eligible voters should quickly go and register and obtain their permanent voter cards, ensure they vote and their votes count in the overall result as power belongs to the people.

“This is the only way to restore the nation’s unity, greatness, prosperity and dignity in the comity of nations. We are all in it together to usher in a New Nigeria citizens will be proud of.”

