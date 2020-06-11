Democracy Day: Recommit to electoral reforms, CFL tasks Buhari, NASS Members



A pro-democracy group, Center for Liberty (CFL), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, the national assembly members and all political leaders to use the occassion of this year’s democracy day to recommit themselves to electoral reforms ahead of future elections.





In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, the Co-Conveners of the group Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael said June 12 is very significant to the history of electioneering in Nigeria; “it is recognized locally and internationally as a special day that Nigeria recorded the freest, fairest and most credible election ever, and a period in which Nigerians put aside their differences and ethno-religious fault-lines to elect a popular President. From 1999 to 2018, June 12 was marked as Abiola’s Day/Democracy Day, and celebrated every year in the South-western states of Nigeria.”





While calling on the President, the federal government of Nigeria, the National Assembly and every political cum electoral stakeholder in the country, to come to the realization that without an enduring electoral reforms that can guarantee an equal or better elections as the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, the group said: “It is also our appeal to the President to use the occasion of June 12, 2020, to recommit to an enduring Electoral Reform, by tasking the National Assembly on the timely passage of the new Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill, 2019, currently before the Senate, and to equally pledge his immediate assent to the act, once it is transmitted.





“As a matter of commitment, this is the time for the 9th National Assembly to learn from the painful impasse that occurred between the Executive and the 8th Legislative Session over a similar proposed legislation, and ensure that this bill is passed this year 2020.







“In addition, the 9th Senate and House of Representatives must as a matter of urgency, factor into its legislative deliberations an amended Electoral Act that will address the political consequences and socio-economic impact of sub-standard elections, prevent the endless anguish and trepidation foisted on electorates as a result of election violence, and also prevent the general threat of less than free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria’s democratic and electoral processes.







“Since Electoral Act Amendment Bill has become a most sought after legislation in the country by Nigerians, it has therefore become very pertinent for political parties, election observer groups, international monitors, civil societies, the media and every concerned stakeholder to relaunch a fervent demand for electoral reforms and demand the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.





“We are without doubt that countries with credible electoral processes seem to be better governed the world over, and therefore there is a direct correlation between the quality of the electoral process that can guarantees credible recruitment process for leaderships and good governance.







“CFL is committed to a comprehensive reform of the legal frameworks underpinning elections in Nigeria, and the occasion of June 12, 2020 represents a significant opportunity for galvanizing the public towards electoral reforms that will address the current deficit in the electoral process.”



