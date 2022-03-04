Democratic practices declining under APC – Ayu

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of compromising Nigeria’s democracy.

He alleged that democratic values have declined sharply under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayu made the accusation when he received a seven-man delegation of the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU-EOM), led by the Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena.

According to Ayu, “We believe we won the 2019 presidential elections. We have the evidence. But justice was not done. Now that we are moving towards another election in 2023, it’s very important that we stress the need for the electoral umpire to be genuinely independent as its name implies.

“We have consistently worked hard as a broad based political party, mobilised people, not just to canvass for votes, but to ensure that we defend the votes against any anti democratic tendencies.

“It is on that note, that in spite of willingly handing over to the current ruling party in 2015, we have seen a decline in those values which we promoted as a political party, including the establishment and creation of certain institutions that were meant to strengthen democracy in this country.

“We believe that justice was not done in the 2019 election and we have the evidence. Now that we are moving towards another election in 2023, it’s very important that we stress the need for the electoral umpire to be genuinely independent and not one to be manipulated”.

PDP national chairman urged the EU election observer team to take interest in the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states scheduled to hold in June and July respectively.”