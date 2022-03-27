

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N), Sunday, stated that the published value of N5 billion being peddled in the media as the purported worth of the demolished Lagos office buildings belonging to AIB-N, was highly exaggerated.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB-N, Tunji Oketunbi in a statement, explained that a widely published media report in respect of the demolition albeit misleading, media report in respect of the demolition of Lagos office buildings purportedly worth five billion naira, belonging to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

In his words, “It is noteworthy to state that the published value of five billion naira being peddled in the media is highly exaggerated.

“The relocation of the Bureau from Lagos to Abuja was not precipitous, as claimed by media reports. Without a doubt, AIB-N erstwhile Lagos office (former Corporate Headquarters) has since the ministerial relocation directive, served mostly as a regional administrative liaison office.

“All its core operational functions/facilities in the discharge of its statutory mandate were positioned in Abuja; except for the command-and-control centre which just recently repositioned safely to Abuja.



“The AIB-N’s Lagos office was inevitably earmarked for demolition due to its location which directly impacts some critical features necessary for the seamless operations of the just commissioned newly constructed terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos state.

“It is not lost on us that ALL LAND at the airport belongs to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN): and can be retrieved at any time for an overriding public interest, as in the present circumstances.

“AIB-N was allotted land space at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to build its training school, which is 90% completed, and its proposed new Corporate Headquarters. Meanwhile, talks are on-going with FAAN to have a suitable location in Lagos as its regional office.

“This temporary reshuffling will not in any way affect our operations. AIB-N has invested so much in equipment and technology that will aid delivery of its mandate seamlessly.”