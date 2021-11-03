Demolition: Transporters, hoodlums attack FCTA officials, injure 7

Hoodlums and commercial transporters on Wednesday attacked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials on clean up exercise at Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

The personnel, who were in the area to clear out illegal parks and shanties in Zuba, were viciously attacked leaving seven seriously injured.

The task team consisting officials from the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) were assigned to clear Zuba of all illegal parks and shanties.

Trouble ensued when the DTRS officials started impounding vehicles immediately after the demolition of the park at Zuba interchange.

This got the commercial motorists angry as they started throwing stones to disrupt the o going exercise.

Blueprint gathered that, seven of the officials were reportedly injured while the entire personnel scampered for safety and rushed into their vehicles and fled for safety.

Security agents attached to the team used tear gas canisters and shot into the air to disperse the miscreants who equally attacked and injured innocent motorists.

However, other areas planned for removal were not touched as the personnel ran for their dear lives.

A member of the task force from the DTRS who spoke under the condition of anonymity said,

“The security personnel we went with were not enough. Zuba is a dangerous place when it comes to clean up.”

