Dennis gets nod to play Belgian cup final

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has declared Nigeria forward Emmnauel Dennis fit for Saturday’s Belgium Cup final against Antwerp.

Dennis has been linked a move away from the Belgian Pro League champions with a number of clubs in England rumoured to be interested in his services.

The 22-year-old has also barely featured in Brugge’s pre-season games due a minor fitness concern.

Clement has however assured that that the versatile forward is in the frame for the game against Antwerp.

“He has been involved in training and matches, he’s fit,” Clement told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“His head is still at Club, otherwise he would not have played against Lille.”

Clement further said the player will be allowed to leave if the team receive a good offer for him.

“Club will not block him (from moving) when the correct sum is paid. We will see if there will be an offer at some point,” he assured.