Dennis joins Super Eagles, Ozornwafor gets AFCON call-up

Watford winger Emmanuel Dennis has joined up with the Super Eagles in New Jersey, while Valentine Ozornwafor has been handed a late invitation for the AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Mauritius.

Dennis was earlier ruled out of the Eagles friendlies in the USA, but he has now teamed up with the squad ahead of Friday morning’s friendly against World Cup-bound Ecuador.

Also, Belgian club Charleroi announced that central defender Ozornwafor has been handed a call-up for the Eagles 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria host Sierra Leone in Abuja on June 9, while they travel to Mauritius on June 14.

