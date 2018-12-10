Dennis takes Mauritius title

A sombre overcast day greeted the players for the final day of the MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius.

Clark Dennis from the US had a three-shot lead and the tournament was his for the taking.

His nearest competitor Magnus Atlevi started well with four birdies in the first six holes but couldn’t carry on in that form and finished his round for a tournament total of 15 under and second position.

The low round of the day belonged to England’s Gary Wolstenholme who fired off seven birdies and a bogey for a six under 66 and tournament total of 10 under par.

Chris William headed up the South African contingent with a two under 70.

“Although my putting stroke was much better today the ball just wasn’t dropping. I ended up with two under but it could have been much better. Overall I am happy it’s been a really good year. I look forward to the final tournament in the Seychelles,” he said.

Fellow South African David Frost also shot a two under with a nasty double on the tight par four 12th.

“I hit a lot of good shots today but again the putts just didn’t go in. I didn’t play that badly this week, if I had sunk a few putts I would have been nearer to 11 under but still nowhere near the leaders who are doing something special out there”, Frost said.

“The course has improved tremendously over the years and it great to see it in such good condition,” he said.

The day however belonged to Dennis from Texas in the US. Dennis played faultless golf throughout not dropping one shot the entire tournament.

His final round of eight under included four birdies on each nine with a tournament total of 23 under par and an eight shot win.

Next week the tour moves on to the Seychelles for the final tournament on the Indian Ocean swing and year. It will once again be hosted by Constance Hotels and Golf at their Lemuria property on Praslin Island.



Super Sand Eagles pip Libya, ready for Tanzania

The Super Sand Eagles on Sunday recorded their first win in Group B at the ongoing 2018 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after defeating Libya 6-3 following their 0-2 loss to Senegal in their opening match.

The coach Audu Ejor side had lost 2-0 in extra time to defending champions Senegal on penalties following a 4-4 stalemate after regulation time in their opening game on Saturday while Libya put five past new-comers Tanzania.

Emeka Ogbonna, and Abu Azeez both bagged a brace in the encounter while Emmanuel Ohwoferia and Suleiman Ogodo got one goal each for the Super Sand Eagles in the encounter.

The Super Sand Eagles converted six of the 12 shots they had on target. They are now second in the Group B table with three points from two games with a better goal difference of +3 over Libya who also have the same number of points.

The Super Sand Eagles will face Tanzania in their last Group B game on Monday, starting from 2.30pm Egyptian time (1.30pm Nigerian time).

In the other Group B game played on Sunday, Senegal defeated Tanzania 12-2 to move top of the group with four points from two games. They will face Libya in their last group game on Tuesday.

The two finalists in Sharm El Sheikh will represent Africa at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled for Paraguay.

