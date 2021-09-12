Dep gov to SaharaReporter: You can’t pitch me against my boss

Adamawa deputy governor, Chief Crowder Seith, has refuted a story credited to Sahara Reporters that Governor Fintiri has refused to renovate his official resident and denying him his travelling allowances, entitlements and other rights.

The report said the action forced him to operate from his personal house. He described the story as the height of mischief which has become the stock with trade of Sahara Reporters.

The deputy governor stated that the story is aimed at maligning and causing disaffection between him and his boss, adding that the medium has failed in their destructive mission because no amount of concocted lies will make him to go against his boss.

Speaking through his personal media aide, Wilson Japhet Fofano, in a press statement made available to journalists in Yola weekend, the deputy governor called on the general public and the people of Adamawa state to disregard the story in its entirety.

“This is the fourth rehash of the same story running now for the whole tenure of the Fintiri-led administration. It is lies and malicious innuendos intended to caused disaffection between Seith and his boss.

“The publication in Sahara Reporters should therefore be discountenanced for what it is . They are lies,malicious regurgitation of old licked media urchins whose stock in trade is to destroy for pay and to placate for more pay .Chief Seith is a victim because he does not pander to the dictates of check book back writers. I speak in his place because he will not subject himself to responding to puerile thinking that he is sure his boss Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri will not listen to.”