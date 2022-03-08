Onne chapter chairman of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Barr Mike Ebeatu, has decried the deplorable condition of the Onne-Eleme road, describing it as a deathtrap to commuters and threat to over 200 multinationals in the Onne free zone.

Barr Mike made the assertion in an interactive forum Tuesday with members of Maritime Journalists Forum in his office at Onne.

According to Mike, the Onne road is a major access to Onne Port which is the hub of the nation, regretting that the nature of the road is affecting the economy of the nation and enjoined the federal government to ensure that the road is fixed in order to enhance the flow of commercial and business activities in the area.

Mike opined that the nature of the road does not only affect business activities there but also poses serious security threats to road users, pointing out that lives and property of the road users are in danger.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to fix the road as soon as possible as well as provide security patrol van for periodic and constant surveillance on the road, to avoid unnecessary harassment on commuters by hoodlums.

Mike also stressed the need for harmonisation between the port and its customs agents, especially in the areas of multiple taxation during clearing process, pointing out that issues of taxation on the importers and clearing agents have been a major concern and appealed for proper harmonization of all the processes that would be beneficial to all for smooth and harmonious relationship.