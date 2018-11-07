Deploy disruptive technologies to fight corruption, Ribadu tells FG

Former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has enjoin the Federal Government to deploy emerging and disruptive technologies to combat corruption in Nigeria.

Giving his keynote address, Monday at the eNigeria conference, he said, corruption is the bane of the economy; “for this reason we must look for every available means to fight corruption.

“Today, there are several technologies that can be deployed…disruptive technologies, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data can be used to fight corruption in public services. We can also use drones to carry out surveillance.

He emphasized that the key to the success in the fight against corruption is that “the system keep using up to date techniques.”

He however noted that disruptive techniques can help curb corruption but if those managing it are corrupt then it is futile.

He therefore urges the government, MDA’s, security institutions to explore Blockchain in protecting their operations and other stakeholders and custodians of data to ensure privacy of such data. “Leadership is all about character, work ethics and integrity,” he said.

