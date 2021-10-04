DEPOWA’s Project Zero Hunger ‘ll boost troops’ morale -Group

A group, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) Sunday said the partnership between Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) to cater for the three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country will boost morale of troops.

Blueprint reports that DEPOWA and NCFRMI had on 30th September, 2021 simultaneously inaugurated project ‘Zero Hunger’ at IDPs camps in Durumi, Karu in Abuja and Keffi in Nassarawa state.

After the launch of the project, DEPOWA President Barr. (Mrs) Vickie Irabor, Honorable Federal Commissioner for NCFRMI Hajiya Iman Suilaman- Ibrahim and wife’s of Service Chiefs visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna where they donated items including 30 wheelchairs, 10 of which have dual usage and can function electronically and manually, 4 in 1 defibrillators, interlocking nail set for fixing of fractured bones, and other hospital consumables to wounded soldiers.

UAG in a statement signed by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the project is a testimony of determination of the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to use non-kinetic methods to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The statement said that Barr. Irabor since assumption as DEPOWA President has taken the care for the less privileged, especially victims of crisis prone areas to a higher level.

UAG described the initiative as a morale booster especially to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The statement reads in parts: “Barr Irabor has continued to acknowledge that so many military officers have put themselves on the line for the peace and security of the nation. She has also shown sympathy for families of those that died in service and to others who were wounded and still receiving treatment.

“We are also encouraged by her words that injuries sustained in combat speaks to the nation of the sacrifice of our military personnel.

“We at Unity Advocacy Group hail the initiative and urge well placed Nigerians to support DEPOWA in this laudable project. It will further encourage our troops to do more for the country.

“The Unity Advocacy Group further urges those perpetrating banditry and other crimes to repent and join DEPOWA in making our country a peaceful place.”