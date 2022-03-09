Depression, killings and govt’s aloofness



Why is suicide becoming more attractive to Nigerians these days? Why are more Nigerians opting for untimely death, putting an end to their precious lives via varied means? Unfortunately, the answers are not that simple.

Even where the victims had left suicide notes behind, they hardly address the ‘why’ posers as the loved ones left behind reel in anguish, looking to the sky for a solution to the tangled riddle. In an attempt to put a finger to scary rate at which people now commit suicide with brazen aplomb, analysts have come up with divergent permutations.

With the little I have so far read on the social media and during interactions with friends, there seems to be an agreement that we have, over the years, paid scant attention to the reality that depression and mental health issues pose serious danger to our society at large. And, to be sincere, death is not an easy route for anyone.

Something triggers the thought in the human mind and it is that thing that pushes the individual concerned to embrace the grimness with some sort of fatalistic equanimity- some sort of escapism from the psychotic torture that has put the victim on a cliff hanger, killing him slowly. Those who have felt it before know what I am talking about.

It is quite easy for those who have not experienced the mildest of depression to jump into the fray and condemn those who decided to end it all in a world that continues to place self-preservation above humanity.

People ask, why should anyone commit suicide just because of a love gone sour or because of joblessness or even because one was being bullied in school etc? Or just because of somebody’s foolishness to frustrate a genuine effort, or the denial of payment of a legitimate income by a claimant of righteousness in authority that may not last on that position?

How, for example, can anyone justify those who, presumably, had everything going for them and still ended up committing suicide? People say it was cowardice on display and such persons should not be pitied. The religion of Islam and some African cultures dubbed it a taboo and anyone that commits suicide deserves no pity and culture casts him to the evil forest.

As a Muslim, I lack the guts to question the position of Islam on that but as for the cultural aspect I term it a savage mentality. Instead of digging deeper into the remote cause in order to understand why people take such drastic action, some society’s yamheads would rather treat it with levity. I once watched, with incredulity, as I sat at a gathering where people argued that only spoilt brats take ‘easy way’ out. Now, isn’t that an unfortunate comment?

In our typical way of living in denial, we have lived the lie far too long in this country particularly in Bauchi state. But the reality is that depression is real and it is dangerous. We all have gone through one depressive moment or the other in our lives. That some are lucky to shake it off or come out of it doesn’t diminish its deleteriousness to the society’s wellbeing.

Societies that take all forms of mental illness seriously are more focused on its treatment and it is high time we start focusing more attention on it especially in Bauchi state where cases of suicide are too low. The incoming administration should face it, the State as it is presently structured, gives little hope to its citizens especially its teeming youth.

The errant aloofness and despondency that one witnesses daily in its governance structure depresses the soul. A governance policy pegged on a pseudo-welfarist construct that impoverishes and alienates the people can only breed this harvest of deaths by disoriented populace.

We miss the point when we assume that the society doesn’t owe the citizen anything in the battle for survival. Communal living shouldn’t be like a game of thrones in which the fittest finds the niche to exhale while the weak and vulnerable is damned. It is one thing to condemn some person’s overreaching sense of entitlement which, when denied, pushes them to commit atrocities or suicide.

It is another thing to accept the fact that alienation sets in at the point where the society has lost its moral compass and fails to attend to the basic needs that depress the alienated people. It is gradual process that eventually culminates into the tragic impulses that we now read and hear about daily. Here I speak not about the tokenism of gifting cash, shelter and food materials to those in need. That should be appreciated.

Yet, it is sometimes more of helping a depressed people to merely stay alive for some few days more. When hope dims, evil thoughts become such a soothing balm. I was once a victim and I may soon be a victim once more from unnecessary government bureaucracy, which I may not forgive this time around should it happen in Bauchi state.

It is only in Bauchi state where a governor issues a directive and is not obeyed or if obeyed, reluctantly after several foot dragging and stupidity garb in the civil service garment to justify insubordination and corrupt tendency. The coming of Senator Bala Muhammed has stood against the old ODDS that is why the state is navigating to safety land. We all know those behind such frustrations hiding under stupid claims of transparency, probity or sincerity. At the most appropriate time, we shall expose them when the government stabilises for service.

When I recollect my aimless walks on the tough Bauchi State Treasury Department of the state’s Ministry of Finance with the governor’s approved memo that was ripe for payment tucked under my armpit and the negative responses and hopelessness I routinely got from one office to the other, I always marveled at what kept nudging me on, with a glimmer of hope that it would be well someday and it was well after when Sa’idu Abubakar summoned courage to bail me out, either for sympathy or compassion.

I salute his courage, act of professionalism displayed and his cheerfulness while handling my case. I must register my profound gratitude to this erudite scholar who took pleasure in bailing me out. I salute his concern. I make this commendation in appreciation of a service rendered at no farthing by a person I never met before and not for any other parochial reason so to say.

To those who attempted frustrating me to access my legitimate earning, please be assured of a revenge sooner than later for I shall not forgive because there is no reason for any forgiveness. I have vowed to revenge!

