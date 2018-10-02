Deputy governor Aliyu picks Sokoto APC ticket

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto state, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress standard flag bearer to contest the governorship of Sokoto state during the 2019 general elections.

Declaring the winner yesterday, the chairman of the APC gubernatorial primary election committee in the state, Alhaji Sulaiman Abubakar, said the election was contested by four aspirants.

The aspirants included Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo, former commissioner for local government under the Aliyu Wamakko administration, Hon Ahmed Aliyu, the current deputy governor of Sokoto state, Senator Abubakar Umar Gada and Alhaji Abubakar Gumbi.

According to the chairman, a total of 3,606 votes were cast during the election.

He said that Ahmed Aliyu scored 2,282 votes followed by Faruku Yabo who polled 837, Alhaji Abubakar Gumbi came third with 70 votes while Senator Abubakar Umar Gada came forth with 20 votes during the election, adding that 397 votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Ahmed thanked the delegates for electing him as the candidate for 2019 election.

He assured delegates that he would work to ensure unity among party members for the progress of APC.

Ahmed also urged those who lost in the contest to support his candidacy in order to ensure APC victory in the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, called on party members to always protect party interest above any candidate’s to ensure victory for the party.

“Our commitment today is to ensure a free, fair and credible primary election and such will remain because as a progressive party, we always show the way for others to follow.

“As such we will continue to sustain such effort toward ensuring the success of APC and electoral process in the country,” Achida said.\

