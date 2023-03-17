Deputy governorship candidate kidnapped, hours to March 18 2023 election

The Cross River state deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prince Agbor Onyi, has been kidnapped.



He was kidnapped on Thursday night, less than 48 hours to the Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship election in Akparavuni community of Biase Local Government Area, Cross River state.

This was disclosed by the party in a statement signed by its state Secretary, Fredrick Omari on Friday.

Part of the statement reads, “We have received with rude shock the depressing news of the kidnap of our Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Agbor Onyi.

“The timing of this criminal act is very devastating to the party and is a very serious concern to us all. We therefore call on the Nigerian Police and all security agencies to swing into action with unaccustomed alacrity.

“We demand that our Deputy Governorship candidate be released from the kidnappers’ den immediately to enable him proceed to his community to perform his civic duty tomorrow.”

