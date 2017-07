Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu (5th right), former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba (5th left), and National Team Leader, Partnership to Engage Citizens, Mr. Adiya Ode (right), in a group photograph with Speakers of the states Houses of Assembly and other participants, during a stakeholders consultative forum on Local Government Autonomy, in Abuja yesterday

Photo: Offi ce of the DSP