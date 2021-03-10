Deregulating minimum wage amounts to mental slavery, coup against workforce – NLC



The Anambra state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Wednesday, rejected the National Assembly move to remove minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list, describing it as a coup to undermine the working class and enslave workers.

The labour union who marched to the Anambra State House of Assembly complex, State Secretariat and some streets, wondered how workers would be fared at states since many were yet to implement the N30,000 newly approved Minimum wage.



Addressing the State House of Assembly members at their legislative complex in Awka, the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Jerry Nubia, decried that although Anambra state implemented the new minimum wage “it was done haphazardly, “hence the need for the state lawmakers to reject it whenever it comes to them.



“It is an anti-labour bill that seeks to hamstring the nation in her efforts to reduce poverty and inequality. It is a license for state governors to drag the country bag to the era of ridiculous slave wages which in the past had precipitated multifarious industrial crises in different parts of the country.”



Responding, the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, appreciated the labour for their peaceful conduct during the course of the protest, assuring that their demands would be ‘extensively discussed’ by the chamber with a view to giving it positive attention.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.