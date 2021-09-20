Desist from prayer mountain, police warns Ogun residents

M

The Ogun state police command has warned residents to desist from organising prayer sessions in the forest which has hitherto made it easy prey for kidnappers.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, stated that the warning became necessary because of the present security situation of the country.

The statement further reads, “In as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worth of note that the present security situation in the country does not favorably disposed to organizing prayer sessions in an isolated places.

“The command is working assiduously to get rid of the criminal elements who have taken kidnapping as business, and pending when they will be satisfactorily eliminated, the general public should desist from creating opportunities for them to operate.

“Security should be seen as everybody’s business and we should all play our part in securing ourselves and our property. After all the scripture even enjoined us to watch and pray.

“However, if there is any compelling reason to embark on such prayer sessions, the organizers should report to the nearest police station for advice and possible security patrol of the area.”

