Desist from sharing fake news, DG warns corps members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against promoting or sharing fake news through social media.

He also warned them against spreading unsubstantiated information that is not from credible and responsible sources.

Brigadier General Ibrahim issued the warning through a virtual meeting he held nationwide with the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) prospective corps members and which was monitored at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo state.

The General who is an Associate Professor stated that Nigeria air space is awash with fake news which has become cankerous and has been threatening the sacrifice every sincere and honest citizen of the country are zealously making to ensure that we have a sane society.

“My dear children in the national service, it is sad and worrisome that some of the graduate youth of this country have turned themselves to promoters of cock and bull stories which should not be found in our society. I want to appeal to you not to be part of the bandwagon that peddles rumour or unsubstantiated information through the airwaves.

“NYSC is a highly disciplined agency of government that is saddled with the responsibility of molding the graduate youth mobilised for national service to be more focused and actively participate in nation building through series of programmes and activities starting with the orientation course through to their involvement in various community activities.

“The federal government through the National Youth Service Corps has invested heavily on you and the best way to reciprocate the continued commitment of government to youth empowerment and development is for you to key into orientation course contents and remain the responsible citizens of this great country”.

The NYSC boss charged the prospective corps members to rub minds together with their colleagues with which they share hostels and platoons and come up with workable solution on how to take Nigeria out of her present challenges.

“No nation can grow or progress and have accelerated development without engaging the youth who are the most intelligent, mobile and potent set of people any organised setting can boast of. Your mobilisation should be seen as a privilege to contribute to nation building.

“NYSC management has put in place a very solid structure to make the orientation course exciting, fulfilling and rewarding. See things from a positive perspective and you will be proud that you are participating in a life-changing scheme”.

General Ibrahim encouraged the prospective corps members to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme which was established nine and half years ago to address the unemployment challenge that is threatening the survival of the country.