Desmond Tutu (1931 – 2021)

The international community on Sunday received the sad news of the death of the South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, at the age of 90 years, In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa”.

According to him, Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”

Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town. A tireless activist, he won the Peace Prize in 1984 for his work in trying to reconcile warring communities during apartheid.

Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa’s shortcomings or injustices. It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president.

In a swift condolence message, President Muhammadu Buhari said he believed that the death of the iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist, further creates a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions.

As a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader, the president said the historic role Tutu played in the fight against apartheid, enduring physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global political relevance, and his position, under President Nelson Mandela, in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided healing and direction for his country and the world.

The president commiserated with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality, the Tutu family, board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, urging solace that the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works, and inspirational quotes will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy and good governance.

Similarly, American President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden expressed their condolences over the death of South African anti-apartheid campaigner, Archbishop Tutu, saying his legacy would “echo throughout the ages.”

“On this morning after Christmas, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa,” Bidens said in a statement on Sunday.

The Bidens said they were fortunate enough to spend some time with him over the past years, including their visit to him during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“We felt his warmth and joy when we visited him during the 2010 World Cup that celebrated the diversity and beauty of his beloved nation. And just a few months ago, we joined the world in celebrating his 90th birthday and reflecting on the power of his message of justice, equality, truth, and reconciliation as we confront racism and extremism in our time today.”

The Bidens said Tutu used his own personal background “to create a better, freer, and more equal world.”

“Born to a school teacher and a laundress and into poverty and entrenched racial segregation, Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages.

“On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the US, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.”

In his message, former U.S. President Barack Obama described Desmond Tutu as “a mentor, friend and moral compass”.

Obama said: “Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.

“He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.”

Blueprint joins the rest of the world to mourn the passing of the global icon, Desmond Tutu. We, particularly, note his leadership role in the crusade against injustice and the desecration of human life.

It is, however, unfortunate that the world, nay Nigeria, is still bedeviled by injustice and terrorism, against which the late Tutu spent much of his life fighting – Tutu’s legacy must not be allowed to die.