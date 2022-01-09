Desmond Tutu: Youth leader urges activists not to give up, condoles South Africans





The Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Raymond Edoh, has expressed sadness over the death of the South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu, who died at aged 90.

To this end, the youth leader also urged activists globally not to retire from being watchdogs, voice to the yearnings of the ordinary in the society and projectors of the society’s plight.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel peace prize laureate, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, was until his death one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad. He was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

Edoh, a renowned activist and youth leader, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Emmanuel Daudu, in Abuja, on Saturday, said late Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity, and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.

“Desmond Tutu brought peace and unity through engaging world leaders in making change for African subregion. In the same spirit, I will personally work very hard for a continuation of Desmond Tutu in African at large. He is a leader to miss always, he viewed the project of African as a top priority and I ask every leader in Africa to join hands with us the young activists to bring about a better African and the world at large”, he said.

He pledged to ensure that all voices of the oppressed will not be swept under carpet and urged all the African youths to support their leaders with a view to bringing about the best out of Africa.

The activist also appealed to the international communities, bodies in this time of grieve for consistency in responding to the calls of the African activists as a way of collaboration in ensuring sustainable peace and unity in the African continent and the world at large.

