Desperate politicians trying to destablise Anambra – Obiano

The Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Friday attributed the dire security situation in the state to alleged attempts by desperate politicians to rig the November 6 election.

Blueprint reports that security challenges in the state had led to loss of valuables including notable sons and daughters like Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Prof. Dora, the former director-general of National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and control (NAFDAC).

The governor, who disclosed this in his independence message, said the state would resist the attempt to create chaos as a gateway to manipulate the forthcoming governorship election.

He said, “We are in a very critical period of our evolution as a free society. Almost every day, we witness events that test our patience as members of a sane society and our resolve as those charged with the responsibility of providing leadership to our people. We are confronted by the sight of evil and the brazen display of callousness that is alien to our people.

“But just like our founding fathers fought against the colonial masters and overcame them to give us the gift of Independence, this generation will fight Nigeria’s internal enemies to strengthen the unity of Nigeria. Every generation must fight its own battles, win them and set a bright agenda for posterity!

“For us in Anambra state, we have just stepped into our decisive moment. 37 days from today, Ndi Anambra will decide who will be their next governor. The approaching election has created a strange desperation among the political class leading to acts that are not only inimical to the regime of peace that my administration has entrenched in our beloved state for eight years but also a threat to democracy.

“The deliberate attempt to heat up the system and create the impression of chaos in Anambra state is a ploy by desperate political leaders to wet the ground and provide a perfect alibi for electoral malpractices.”