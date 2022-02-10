Despite court order, DSS not allowing Nnamdi Kanu access to change clothes – Family

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again raised the alarm that despite court order, the Department of State Services (DSS) has not allowed Kanu access to his new clothes.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the detained IPOB leader told newsmen during a chat.

According to him, he had on three occasions, personally taken new clothes to the IPOB leader at the DSS headquarters Abuja, but was prevented by the secret police to hand over the clothes to him.

He said, “I was at the DSS headquarters today (Thursday) to give my brother his new clothes but the DSS did not allow me to give him the clothes. This is the third time they are stopping me from giving him his clothes in flagrant violation of court order,” Prince Emmanuel lamented.

He also alleged that the DSS denied two guests of Kanu (a lawyer and another citizen) who came to see him access to him.

Kanu’s brother called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to obey court orders, and allow his brother unfetered access to his clothes and guests.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja federal High Court had ordered that she would not want to see Kanu again dressed in the same cloth which he wore since his extradition to Nigeria in June 2021.

It was after Kanu’s lawyers bitterly complained that the IPOB Leader has not been allowed to change his clothes since he was detained at the DSS headquarters, nor has he been allowed access to his religious materials.