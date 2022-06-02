Despite COVID -19, NYSC sustained safe, efficient orientation camp – DG

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Muhammad Fadah, Thursday, said despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the scheme sustained efficiently conducted orientation exercises.

He stated this Thursday at the 2022 batch ‘B’ Pre-orientation course workshop held in Abuja with the theme: “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges II.”

He said :”I am pleased to report that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, we have continued to conduct orientation exercises successfully.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), State Ministries of Health and other stakeholders to sustain the safe and efficient conduct of the orientation and other aspects of our operations.”

He also promised not to leave any stone unturned to ensure improvement on the scheme’s performance as 2022 batch ‘B’ pre-orientation course is around the corner.

“This workshop serves as an avenue for review of the conduct of previous orientation courses with a view to improving our performance.

“The choice of the theme, “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges II,” underscores our determination to address identified challenges and adopt best practices in a bid to make the exercise more impactful.”

The DG called on stakeholders and higher authorities, including well-meaning Nigerians to give maximum support for the actualisation of NYSC Trust Fund.

However, NYSC Trust Fund if actualised will help address structural and other logistic needs for the smooth conduct of orientation courses , provision Corps Lodges, Corps Transit camp and other essential facilities, including staff training for higher productivity among others.

In his address, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, who was represented by the director, Social Welfare at Federal Capital Territory Administration, Asabe Umar, appreciated the various innovations and positive turn around witnessed so far at the scheme.

